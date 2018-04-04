White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Hits first bomb of season
Garcia went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 14-5 loss to the Blue Jays.
Garcia, hitting out of the two-hole, has three multi-hit games over the first four. The White Sox are optimistic about the 1-2-3 punch atop the order with Garcia sandwiched between Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu. Garcia was the protection for Abreu last year, but that has flipped in 2018. Abreu has three multi-hit games thus far, including five hits in the first two games of the series against Toronto, and is generally a feared bat. That means opposing pitchers aren't going to nibble or pitch around the zone against Garcia for fear of a run-producing threat behind him.
