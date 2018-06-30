White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Hits first triple
Garcia went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 11-3 loss to the Rangers.
Garcia's bat is beginning to come around after missing 55 games due to a hamstring injury. He has a triple and two home runs over his last four games and has hit safely in all seven starts since his return, going 9-for-32 (.281) with 11 strikeouts during that run. That's a higher K% than we normally see from Garcia, but he is getting his timing back after missing such a long stretch.
