White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Hits out of two-hole Friday
Garcia went 3-for-4 with a home run while batting second in Friday's game against the Mariners, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Garcia mostly hit fourth or fifth in the batting order last season, when he had a breakout season, but manager Rick Renteria had him in the two-hole Friday when the White Sox fielded a lineup heavy on regulars. Renteria said we could see more of Garcia hitting second, which in theory would serve as better protection than Tim Anderson for leadoff batter Yoan Moncada. It also means potentially fewer at-bats with men in scoring position for Garcia, who had a career-high 80 RBI in 2017. The 26-year-old Garcia is focused on proving that last season wasn't a fluke and has done that this spring, slashing .351/.368/.568 over 37 at-bats.
