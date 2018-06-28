White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Homers again

Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-1 win over Minnesota.

Garcia, who had missed 55 games due to a hamstring injury, homered for the second time in as many nights. After such a long layoff, it's natural for a player to need some time to get his swing mechanics in order, so the two homers are a good sign. Since being activated off the disabled list last week, Garcia is 5-for-22 in five starts, having hit safely in every game.

