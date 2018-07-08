White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Homers for second consecutive game
Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Astros.
Garcia took Ken Giles deep in the eighth inning for his ninth home run of the season and second in as many days. He has been on a tear since returning from the disabled list on June 22, recording 22 hits in 66 at-bats to go along with eight home runs, 13 RBI, and 15 runs scored.
