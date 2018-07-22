White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Homers in return
Garcia went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Saturday against the Mariners.
Garcia took Felix Hernandez deep in the fourth inning to record his 10th home run of the season. It was his first game since July 8 -- he was sidelined by his second hamstring injury of the season -- and he did show some signs of rust by striking out in his other three at-bats. Through 146 at-bats this season, Garcia has flashed impressive power by slugging .555.
