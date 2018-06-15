White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Homers on rehab stint

Garcia (hamstring) went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and three RBI for Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

Garcia's three games into a rehabilitation assignment after missing 48 games while out on the disabled list since April 24. That's a long time, so expect the White Sox to extend his rehab stint a few more games, however, the two extra-base hits Thursday are an indication he's getting his swing timing down and should be returning to Chicago by early next week.