White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Homers, scores twice
Garcia went 2-for-2 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's loss to the Angels.
Garcia hit his 16th home run of the year off starter Felix Pena and later scored another run on an RBI base hit. Garcia is coming off a very cold August in which he hit just .180 and struck out 37 times in 111 at-bats as he battled a right knee issue. He hadn't played since Sep. 1 prior to Friday's game, and it's unclear just how much playing time Garcia will see considering the knee injury.
