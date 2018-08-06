White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Homers twice vs. Rays

Garcia went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs, one walk, three runs scored and a stolen base Sunday in the 8-7 win over Tampa Bay.

Garcia pushed his home-run total to 13 after slugging solo homers in the fifth and seventh innings. He managed to launch seven home runs and drive in 15 runs through 18 games in July, so he'll look to keep up his recent power surge. Garcia is slashing .269/.290/.523 through 50 games in 2018.