White Sox's Avisail Garcia: In lineup Saturday

Garcia is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.

Garcia was pulled from Friday's game for lack of hustle, though he claimed to have felt his knee click during the play in which he failed to hustle to first base. He believes that the knee issue won't prevent him from playing the rest of the season and won't get worse if he keeps playing, though if it stops him from being able to run to his coach's satisfaction, a trip to the disabled list wouldn't be a huge surprise.