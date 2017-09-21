Play

White Sox's Avisail Garcia: In Thursday's lineup

Garcia (illness) is in the lineup against the Astros on Thursday.

Garcia will set up in his typical position in right while batting cleanup, just a day after getting removed due to stomach discomfort. It appears as though Garcia is fully capable heading into the series finale, and there should be little reason for concern.

