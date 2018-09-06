White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Knee pain for remainder of season

Garcia (knee) could be available to play Friday, Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune reports. The outfielder has missed four straight games.

Manager Rick Renteria said Garcia is doing better, but the outfielder's right knee soreness may bother him for the rest of the season. "It's basically a situation where the more comfortable he is going out there (the more) we'll use him. But he's being reevaluated... It's just a matter of him being able to manage maybe some of the discomfort that comes with his knee," said the manager. That means fantasy owners can't count on Garcia from day to day. And it could get worse. With little for the White Sox to play for except developing its younger talent, Renteria could choose to shut down Garcia.