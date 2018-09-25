White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Knee surgery scheduled for early October

Garcia will undergo knee surgery Oct. 2, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Offseason surgery had long been expected for Garcia, who has battled knee issues all season after hurting his knee all the way back on Opening Day. He's been limited to just 88 games and struggled to a .238/.278/.440 slash line while playing through the pain.

More News
Our Latest Stories