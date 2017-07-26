White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Lands on disabled list
Garcia was placed on the disabled list prior to Wednesday's contest, due to a ligament strain in his right thumb.
Garcia is expected to miss two weeks on the 10-day DL after the team announced that he suffered the injury before Wednesday's game against the Cubs. While he's out of the lineup, Adam Engel and Alen Hanson figure to be everyday starters in the outfield, with a corresponding move coming from the minors to provide depth during Garcia's absence.
