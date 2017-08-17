Play

White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Late scratch Thursday

Garcia (undisclosed) was scratched from Thursday's lineup, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The reason behind Garcia being scratched has not been revealed just yet, but Alen Hanson will now be taking over in right field and batting eighth for the White Sox. There will be more updates on Garcia's exact issue later Thursday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast