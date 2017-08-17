White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Late scratch Thursday
Garcia (undisclosed) was scratched from Thursday's lineup, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The reason behind Garcia being scratched has not been revealed just yet, but Alen Hanson will now be taking over in right field and batting eighth for the White Sox. There will be more updates on Garcia's exact issue later Thursday.
