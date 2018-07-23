White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Late scratch vs. Angels
Garcia was removed from Monday's starting lineup against the Angels prior to first pitch, as he'll be held out due to illness, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Garcia shouldn't remain out for long, and his next opportunity to return will come Tuesday in the second game of the series. He was slated to bat cleanup and man right field prior to his removal from the lineup.
