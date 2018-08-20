White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Launches homer, scores winning run
Garcia went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Royals.
It was an eventful weekend for Garcia who was benched during Friday's game for lack of hustle. Playing on a wonky knee that will require an offseason procedure, Garcia legged it home from second base on an Omar Narvaez single in the fifth to score the go-ahead and winning run. The homer was Garcia's first in 12 games and just his second extra-base hit during that run, a stretch in which he's hitting .073 (3-for-41). The right fielder plans to play through his knee issue until the end of the season; however, if the recent level of production persists, manager Rick Renteria may not give him a chance to play out the final six weeks.
