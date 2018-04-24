White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Leaves game with injury

Garcia left Monday's game against the Mariners in the second inning with an apparent leg injury, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Garcia was running to first base and seemed to hurt his leg along the way. Prior to suffering the injury, he'd gone 1-for-2 with one RBI. Consider him day-to-day for now, but more information regarding his availability should become known soon.

