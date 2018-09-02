White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Leaves with knee soreness

Garcia left the White Sox's game Saturday with right knee soreness, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports. The outfielder is day-to-day, according to James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago.

Garcia struck out swinging before departing and will be monitored by the club in the coming days. Daniel Palka replaced him, entering the game as the left fielder while Ryan LaMarre switched over to right.

More News
Our Latest Stories