White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Lifted due to hamstring tightness
Garcia was removed from Sunday's game in the sixth inning due to right hamstring tightness.
Garcia had been 1-for-3 at the plate in this contest before he was replaced by Daniel Palka. The White Sox have a day off Monday before beginning a two-game set with the Cardinals on Tuesday. Garcia should be considered day-to-day in advance of that matchup.
