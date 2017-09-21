Play

White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Lifted early Wednesday

Garcia was removed from Wednesday's game against the Astros in the third inning for an undisclosed reason.

Garcia was 0-for-1 before Alen Hanson replaced him in right field. His status should be updated once he's further evaluated following the conclusion of Wednesday's contest.

