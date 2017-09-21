White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Lifted early Wednesday
Garcia was removed from Wednesday's game against the Astros in the third inning for an undisclosed reason.
Garcia was 0-for-1 before Alen Hanson replaced him in right field. His status should be updated once he's further evaluated following the conclusion of Wednesday's contest.
More News
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Exits with stomach discomfort•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Has historic night Thursday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Streaking in September•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Goes yard Saturday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Swats first homer in weeks•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Prevents shutout Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...