White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Makes impact since return

Garcia went 2-for-3 with a double and was hit by a pitch in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Kansas City.

Garcia has multiple hits in three of the four games he's played since returning from the disabled list last week, reaching base safely 10 times over 18 plate appearances. It's no coincidence the White Sox have gone 3-1 in the games he's played (4-1 overall) since his return.

