White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Makes impact since return
Garcia went 2-for-3 with a double and was hit by a pitch in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Kansas City.
Garcia has multiple hits in three of the four games he's played since returning from the disabled list last week, reaching base safely 10 times over 18 plate appearances. It's no coincidence the White Sox have gone 3-1 in the games he's played (4-1 overall) since his return.
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...