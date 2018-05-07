White Sox's Avisail Garcia: May require rehab stint
Garcia (hamstring) has begun hitting in a cage, Phil Rogers of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Garcia is progressing in his return from a Grade 2 hamstring strain, which has kept him out since April 23. Manager Rick Renteria expects the soon-to-be 27-year-old outfielder will need a rehabilitation stint before rejoining the White Sox. He was off to a slow start before the injury, hitting .233 with one home run in 73 at-bats, which throws into question his long-term future with the team. The White Sox have a few outfield prospects in the pipeline, making Garcia a possible piece for a mid-season trade.
More News
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....