White Sox's Avisail Garcia: May require rehab stint

Garcia (hamstring) has begun hitting in a cage, Phil Rogers of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Garcia is progressing in his return from a Grade 2 hamstring strain, which has kept him out since April 23. Manager Rick Renteria expects the soon-to-be 27-year-old outfielder will need a rehabilitation stint before rejoining the White Sox. He was off to a slow start before the injury, hitting .233 with one home run in 73 at-bats, which throws into question his long-term future with the team. The White Sox have a few outfield prospects in the pipeline, making Garcia a possible piece for a mid-season trade.