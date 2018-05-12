White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Nearing rehabilitation assignment

Garcia (hamstring) ran hard in the outfield prior to Friday's game against the Cubs, Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Garcia continues to check off the boxes -- he took live batting practice earlier this week. Manager Rick Renteria said the plan is to have Garcia continue with the running program, before he heads out on a rehabilitation stint.

