White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Nearing rehabilitation assignment
Garcia (hamstring) ran hard in the outfield prior to Friday's game against the Cubs, Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Garcia continues to check off the boxes -- he took live batting practice earlier this week. Manager Rick Renteria said the plan is to have Garcia continue with the running program, before he heads out on a rehabilitation stint.
More News
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: May require rehab stint•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Still weeks away•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Strain mild to moderate•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Lands on DL•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Leaves game with injury•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.