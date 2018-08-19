White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Not expected to be shut down

The White Sox have no plans to place Garcia (knee) on the disabled list, Tom Musick of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Garcia has a balky knee but wants to keep playing and believes he can manage the pain without it affecting his performance. While Manager Rick Renteria seems on board with letting Garcia continue to play through the issue, he left the door open for the team to potentially shut him down early if Garcia continues to scuffle, saying "if it becomes so problematic that you can't perform, then obviously we can (react) at that point." Garcia will have the knee scoped in the offseason.