White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Garcia (knee) is out of the lineup against the Tigers on Wednesday.
Garcia will remain on the bench for a fourth straight game after aggravating a knee injury Saturday versus Boston. He hasn't come off the bench during the past three outings, so don't anticipate him joining in Wednesday's affair as Daniel Palka gets the start in right field.
