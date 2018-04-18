White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Garcia is out of the lineup against Oakland on Wednesday.

Garcia will get the day off following 12 straight starts as Leury Garcia draws the assignment in right field in his stead. Over the course of 14 games, the former has hit just .233/.254/.333 with one home run and three RBI.

