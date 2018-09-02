White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Not included in lineup

Garcia (knee) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.

Garcia's absence comes as little surprise after he was removed from Saturday's 6-1 loss with right knee soreness. The White Sox are labeling Garcia day-to-day for the time being, but the outfielder is scheduled to undergo further testing Sunday, which should clarify the extent of his setback. Ryan LaMarre, who is starting in the series finale and serving as the White Sox's leadoff man, would be the main beneficiary if Garcia is sidelined for any length of time.