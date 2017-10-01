Play

White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Not starting Sunday

Garcia is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians.

Alen Hanson will start in right field while Garcia sits out the last game of the season. Garcia showed improvement across the board over the 2017 campaign as he slashed .330/.380/.406, with each mark coming in above its 2016 level. Garcia also logged 18 home runs and 80 RBI, both of which are the best of his career.

