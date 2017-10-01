White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Not starting Sunday
Garcia is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians.
Alen Hanson will start in right field while Garcia sits out the last game of the season. Garcia showed improvement across the board over the 2017 campaign as he slashed .330/.380/.406, with each mark coming in above its 2016 level. Garcia also logged 18 home runs and 80 RBI, both of which are the best of his career.
More News
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Drives in three Sunday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: In Thursday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Exits with stomach discomfort•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Lifted early Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Has historic night Thursday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Streaking in September•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...