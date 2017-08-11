White Sox's Avisail Garcia: On base four times in win
Garcia went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Astros.
Garcia still has just one RBI since July 16 despite batting cleanup, as the top third of the order has struggled to get on in front of him. Still, the 26-year-old right fielder has earned his spot in the heart of the lineup by blowing his career .267/.317/.404 line out of the water with a .307/.353/.489 output this year.
