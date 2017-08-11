Play

White Sox's Avisail Garcia: On base four times in win

Garcia went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Astros.

Garcia still has just one RBI since July 16 despite batting cleanup, as the top third of the order has struggled to get on in front of him. Still, the 26-year-old right fielder has earned his spot in the heart of the lineup by blowing his career .267/.317/.404 line out of the water with a .307/.353/.489 output this year.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast