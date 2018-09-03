White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Out again Monday
Garcia (knee) is out of the lineup for the second straight day Monday against the Tigers, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Garcia battled knee issues throughout August, though was able to play through them. The problem apparently got worse Saturday, and he was forced to leave the game and underwent tests the following day. The results of those tests haven't yet been made public, but the issue is evidently serious enough for him to miss at least one more game. With the White Sox being nowhere near the playoff picture, it would hardly be surprising to see them being cautious with Garcia and using the opportunity to give more players at-bats down the stretch. Daniel Palka will handle right field Monday, with Omar Narvaez taking Palka's spot as the designated hitter.
