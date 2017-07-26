White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Out of lineup Wednesday

Garcia is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs.

Garcia will receive a day off after going 0-for-9 during the first two games of this series at Wrigley Field. This marks the first time in the second half of the season that Garcia has been out of the lineup, replaced by Alen Hanson in right right.

