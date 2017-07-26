White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Out of lineup Wednesday
Garcia is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs.
Garcia will receive a day off after going 0-for-9 during the first two games of this series at Wrigley Field. This marks the first time in the second half of the season that Garcia has been out of the lineup, replaced by Alen Hanson in right right.
More News
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Homers twice in Sunday's loss•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Swipes two bags Friday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Returns to action Sunday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Could pinch hit Saturday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Confident he can play Sunday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Will miss Saturday's game•
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...