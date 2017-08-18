Play

White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Out with sore wrist Friday

Garcia (wrist) is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Rangers.

After suffering from soreness in his wrist Thursday, Garcia was hopeful to return in time for Friday's game but is unable to start, leaving the door open for Alen Hanson to bat eighth and take his place in right field. It'll be the second consecutive game Garcia will not be in the starting nine, but figures to return at some point over the weekend unless deeper problems concerning his wrist are discovered.

