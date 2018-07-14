White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Participates in baseball activities
Garcia (hamstring) swung the bat and participated in outfield drills Saturday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Garcia is slowly beginning to participate in baseball activities after landing on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring. The White Sox are hopeful that he'll return after the All-Star break, as a rehab stint may not be necessary.
More News
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: May avoid rehab stint•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Expected back after All-Star break•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Back on disabled list•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Lifted due to hamstring tightness•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Homers for second consecutive game•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Slugs eighth homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...