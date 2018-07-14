White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Participates in some baseball activities

Garcia (hamstring) took some swings and did some outfield drills Saturday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Garcia is slowly beginning to participate in baseball activities after landing on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring. The White Sox are hopeful that he'll return after the All-Star break, as a rehab stint may not be necessary.

