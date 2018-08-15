White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Plans on procedure following season
Garcia said he plans to undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee following the season, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Garcia has been battling knee and hamstring injuries, which have had an impact on the right fielder's production, relative to his All-Star campaign in 2017. Following an 0-for-5 in Wednesday's win over the Tigers, Garcia is batting .239/.269/.461 with just one hit in his previous 27 at-bats.
