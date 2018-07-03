White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Playing through hamstring issue

Garcia is dealing with hamstring tightness but has been playing through it, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Garcia missed 55 games with a hamstring injury earlier in the season and is apparently still bothered by the issue. It's hard to tell just by looking at his statistics, though, as he's hit .348 with a 1.087 OPS in 11 games since returning from the disabled list. That suggests that the issue shouldn't hold him back going forward, though with the White Sox firmly in a rebuilding year it's not unthinkable that they would shut Garcia down again to prevent further injury.