White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Playing through hamstring issue
Garcia is dealing with hamstring tightness but has been playing through it, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Garcia missed 55 games with a hamstring injury earlier in the season and is apparently still bothered by the issue. It's hard to tell just by looking at his statistics, though, as he's hit .348 with a 1.087 OPS in 11 games since returning from the disabled list. That suggests that the issue shouldn't hold him back going forward, though with the White Sox firmly in a rebuilding year it's not unthinkable that they would shut Garcia down again to prevent further injury.
More News
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Grooving since return•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Has four-hit day against Rangers•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Cranks solo shot•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Hits first triple•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Homers again•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Solo homer in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...