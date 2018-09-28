White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Pulled due to injury

Garcia was removed from Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader due to a knee injury, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Garcia's knee was bothering him after hitting a single in the eighth inning during the first half of Friday's action, so manager Rick Renteria decided to lift him from the ballgame. Garcia will be held out of the nightcap, although there's a chance he could return to the field either Saturday or Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories