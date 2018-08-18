White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Pulled due to lack of effort

Garcia pulled up early while running to first base in Friday's game against Kansas City, which resulted in his removal from the game, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Garcia said he felt a click in his right knee during the play, but he continues to believe he can make it through the remainder of the season, and he agreed with his manager that he could've shown more effort. The 27-year-old should be available for Saturday's matchup after being removed from the series opener.