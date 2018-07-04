White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Raking despite tight hammy
Garcia went 3-for-6 with two home runs, three runs, two RBI, one walk and two strikeouts Tuesday in Cincinnati.
It was revealed before the game that Garcia is playing through some hamstring tightness, but that hammy clearly didn't hamper his power in this one. He is now hitting .394 with eight extra-base hits over the past 33 at-bats.
