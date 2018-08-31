White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Records 15th home run

Garcia went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and three RBI on Thursday against the Red Sox.

Garcia took Rick Porcello deep in the first inning and followed that up with a sacrifice fly in the second inning to record his third RBI of the game. While he's struck out an alarming rate -- he's whiffed in 37 of his 107 bats in August -- Garcia continues to offer some pop as he has six post All-Star break home runs to go along with three stolen bases.