White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Records 15th home run
Garcia went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and three RBI on Thursday against the Red Sox.
Garcia took Rick Porcello deep in the first inning and followed that up with a sacrifice fly in the second inning to record his third RBI of the game. While he's struck out an alarming rate -- he's whiffed in 37 of his 107 bats in August -- Garcia continues to offer some pop as he has six post All-Star break home runs to go along with three stolen bases.
