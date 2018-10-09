White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Recovering from knee surgery

Garcia underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Oct. 2, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Garcia played through the knee discomfort for most of September before going under the knife shortly after the season concluded. Considering that Garcia is just getting a scope of the knee rather than reconstructive surgery, his recovery timeline will likely be measured in weeks rather than months. With that in mind, it's expected that Garcia will be in store for a rather normal offseason and return to spring training at full strength.

