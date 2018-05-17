White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Rehab stint not imminent

Garcia (hamstring) is progressing "slowly" and is not close to embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Garcia has been progressing slower than expected from the Grade 2 hamstring strain that has kept him sidelined since April 24. While he's recently began a running program at extended spring training, it doesn't sound like a rehab assignment is imminent, leaving his return date up in the air.