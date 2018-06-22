White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Reinstated from disabled list

Garcia (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day DL prior to Friday's doubleheader against Oakland.

Garcia is expected to immediately rejoin the lineup after going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday. The 27-year-old will return to his spot as the White Sox's everyday right fielder, though it's likely he will get a few days off here and there in order to stay fresh.

