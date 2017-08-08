White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Reinstated from DL
Garcia (thumb) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.
As anticipated, Garcia's rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte was a brief one, with the outfielder suiting up in just one game for the squad before the White Sox felt comfortable reinstating him from the disabled list. Garcia should immediately reclaim a regular starting role in right field, resulting in fewer duties in the outfield for the likes of Nicky Delmonico and Alen Hanson. However, with the White Sox placing third baseman/designated hitter Matt Davidson (wrist) on the DL in a corresponding move, the red-hot Delmonico, who has gotten off to a 8-for-23 (.348 average) start to his big-league career, could end up settling in as the White Sox's primary DH for the time being.
