White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Remains out Tuesday

Garcia (knee) is out for the third straight game Tuesday against the Tigers.

Garcia has played through a knee issue for a while, though after aggravating the problem Saturday, the White Sox have seen no reason for him to remain in the lineup. It's possible he's ends up shut down for the season, though there haven't yet been reports that the White Sox are considering that route. Ryan Cordell will make his first career start in right field in Garcia's absence.

