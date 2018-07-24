White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Returns after hospital visit

Garcia, who was scratched from Monday's game due to illness, was examined at a hospital in Orange County for minor chest pains and a rapid heartbeat, Doug Padilla of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Garcia eventually returned to the team and entered the game as a defensive replacement, so he should be fine going forward. He theorized the medical condition was brought on by medication he was taking for a recent hamstring injury. Leury Garcia replaced Avisail Garcia in the starting lineup Monday.