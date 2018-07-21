White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Returns from disabled list
Garcia (hamstring) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Saturday.
Garcia landed on the disabled list with the strained right hamstring just before the All-Star break, and will end up missing only six games. The 27-year-old should return to the White Sox lineup as they take on Felix Hernandez (back) and the Mariners on Saturday.
More News
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Could be activated Friday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Participates in baseball activities•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: May avoid rehab stint•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Expected back after All-Star break•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Back on disabled list•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Lifted due to hamstring tightness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...