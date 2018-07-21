White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Returns from disabled list

Garcia (hamstring) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

Garcia landed on the disabled list with the strained right hamstring just before the All-Star break, and will end up missing only six games. The 27-year-old should return to the White Sox lineup as they take on Felix Hernandez (back) and the Mariners on Saturday.

