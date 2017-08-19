White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Returns from wrist injury
Garcia (wrist) is starting in right field and hitting cleanup Saturday against the Rangers.
He missed the last two games with a wrist injury, but is ready to return against lefty Martin Perez. Garcia has missed 15 games since the All-Star break, and while he has cooled off a little, he is still producing (.294/.351/.441) when he has been in the lineup in the second half.
More News
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Out with sore wrist Friday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Wrist soreness dissipating, hoping for Friday return•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Day-to-day with wrist soreness•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Late scratch Thursday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Makes impact since return•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Day off Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...