Play

White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Returns from wrist injury

Garcia (wrist) is starting in right field and hitting cleanup Saturday against the Rangers.

He missed the last two games with a wrist injury, but is ready to return against lefty Martin Perez. Garcia has missed 15 games since the All-Star break, and while he has cooled off a little, he is still producing (.294/.351/.441) when he has been in the lineup in the second half.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast