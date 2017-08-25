White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Returns to lineup Friday
Garcia (personal) is in Friday's lineup against the Tigers.
The outfielder missed Thursday's game due to the birth of his child, but is back in the lineup for the series opener against Detroit. Garcia will bat in the cleanup spot while playing right field.
